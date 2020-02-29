TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s foreign ministry rebutted on Saturday (Feb. 29) online rumors that its nationals will be subject to a 14-day quarantine after arriving in Thailand.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), rumors have been circulating online that people from Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea, and Italy will face forced isolation should they visit the Southeast Asian country. The measure was implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the rumor claimed.

MOFA has dismissed such news as disinformation after consulting Thailand’s de facto embassy in Taiwan. The public in Taiwan are advised against spreading suspicious online claims, or else face hefty fines.

Individuals found to be spreading rumors with regard to the Wuhan virus (COVID-19) could be fined up to NT$3 million (US$99,540) and be subject to a three-year jail term, pursuant to a new regulation promulgated on Feb. 25.

The Southeast Asian country’s health authority has asked its residents to self-monitor their health condition for 14 days if they have traveled to Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore — where it believes community spread is occurring, said CNA.