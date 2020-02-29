Coronavirus found in tears: Chinese study

A worker cleans his goggles to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a shopping street in Seoul. A worker cleans his goggles to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a shopping street in Seoul. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Wuhan Coronavirus has been detected in the tears of an infected patient, according to a study by China’s Zhejiang University.

Scientists from the university’s First Affiliated Hospital discovered that an infected individual’s tears and conjunctival secretions tested positive for the virus. The study was first published in the Journal of Medical Virology on Feb. 26.

Led by Shen Ye (沈曄), an ophthalmology professor, the team carried out research on 30 confirmed cases at the hospital between Jan. 26 and Feb. 2. The first six samples collected from the patients tested negative for COVID-19, but the team decided to do further tests.

One of the test subjects was later diagnosed with conjunctivitis in his left eye and samples collected from his tears and conjunctival secretions were found to contain the virus through three nucleic acid tests. Further research will be conducted to find how the virus caused the eye infections, reported CNA.

The findings indicated the coronavirus could be transmitted through eye secretions and as such medical staff were advised to wear goggles to fend off the virus. Earlier research suggests COVID-19 can spread through feces, in addition to contact with infected patients and respiratory droplets, wrote Livescience.