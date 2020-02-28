A Xi'an H-6 bomber at the 2008 Zhuhai Air Show (photo by Li Pang) A Xi'an H-6 bomber at the 2008 Zhuhai Air Show (photo by Li Pang) (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan was marking a public holiday, a Chinese Xi’an H-6 strategic bomber flew close to the island’s southwest coast Friday (Feb. 28) afternoon, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

During the months running up to the January 11 presidential and legislative elections, Chinese military ships and aircraft regularly approached Taiwan on several sides in moves widely interpreted as threats to influence the vote.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, an H-6 flew over the waters southwest of Taiwan before entering the Bashi Channel separating the country from the Philippines and flying back, CNA quoted a military statement.

The ministry said it had monitored the whole flight, as it does with any aerial or naval movements in close proximity to Taiwan, so the public should not be worried.

