TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak made travel to nearby countries less attractive, Taiwanese tourists piled into small islands off its southeast coast for the three-day holiday, reports said Friday (Feb. 28).

The day is a public day to mark the anniversary of a 1947 massacre by President Chiang Kai-shek’s government in which more than 10,000 people died.

While on previous occasions, Taiwanese tourists would have seized the opportunity to travel to Japan, South Korea, China or Hong Kong, the intensity of the coronavirus outbreak in those areas has turned their attention to domestic destinations instead.

On Friday alone, an estimated 2,000 visitors traveled by ship or airplane to Green Island and Orchid Island, two small islands off the coast of southeast Taiwan’s Taitung County.

As a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, passengers had their temperature taken before boarding the ferries and planes, CNA reported. Nobody was registered with a fever of 37.5 degrees.

During the day, five ferries carried a total of 1,556 passengers to nearby Green Island, while one ship took 196 visitors to more distant Orchid Island, known for its indigenous culture.

Taitung County tourism officials said most major hotels in the region had been fully booked for the holiday, with many visitors traveling in their own cars to avoid public transportation, possibly due to fear of the coronavirus.