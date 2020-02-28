TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Steve Huffman, the CEO and co-founder of U.S. discussion website Reddit, on Wednesday (Feb. 26) called out the popular Chinese app TikTok (抖音) for its "fundamentally parasitic" nature and urged the users to uninstall it from their phones.

During the tech conference "Social 2030" in San Francisco's Silicon Valley, Huffman referred to the Chinese video-sharing social networking app as spyware that is "always listening." He emphasized that the fingerprinting technology employed by TikTok terrifies him and warned people to avoid downloading the app.

Huffman also questioned the motivations of TikTok's developers and stated that American app companies should avoid adding features that may invade the privacy of the users. The remarks were made in front of numerous investors and entrepreneurs, including former Facebook executives Sam Lessin and Elliot Schrage.

However, a spokesperson for TikTok has denied Huffman's accusations, calling his comments baseless and without evidence, according to the U.S. online publisher TechCrunch. The music video app is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, which has been accused of aligning with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) censorship.

Huffman was not the first individual to voice concerns over the security risks linked to TikTok. On Tuesday, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) became the latest federal agency to ban the app, following similar bans by the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy, reported Liberty Times.