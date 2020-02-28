  1. Home
Only 3 negative coronavirus tests will allow Taiwanese patients to end quarantine

Central Epidemic Command Center wants to prevent re-infections

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/28 15:13
File photo of military personnel in chemical warfare gear  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Only after three consecutive Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) tests produce negative results will a patient be allowed to leave quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Friday (Feb. 28).

The same day, officials also announced two new cases, a man in his 30s who had joined a tour group to visit the Japanese city of Osaka and a woman in her 50s who had not traveled overseas recently, bringing the total for Taiwan to 34, CNA reported.

In a measure to tighten up virus prevention, the CECC said that, effective immediately, two negative coronavirus tests would no longer be enough to prove that someone had not been infected or had recovered completely.

The change was motivated by cases in China and Japan in which patients were allowed to end their quarantine but were later found to have been re-infected by the virus, CNA reported.
