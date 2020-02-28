File photo of the suspect, believed to be a Russian. File photo of the suspect, believed to be a Russian. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A foreign man who jumped on to the landing gear of a departing China Airlines (CAL) flight last November was charged Friday (Feb. 28) with violating immigration laws.

On Nov. 2, the man appeared on the tarmac at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and tried to enter CAL flight 28 by climbing inside via the wheels, CNA reported. The pilot of a South Korean Asiana Airlines plane taxiing behind spotted and told the authorities, who could arrested him before he managed to disappear inside the plane.

In the two backpacks he was carrying, investigators found a diary with notes in Russian, but he never gave any verbal explanation of his motives. An Orthodox priest reportedly visited him, leading him to write down he wanted to fly to the Pacific island of Palau, which was the flight’s destination.

Prosecutors said Friday the man had never responded to questions about how he succeeded in entering parts of the airport off limits to the public.

The Taoyuan District Court will conduct the trial, CNA reported. The man faces a maximum prison sentence of three years or a maximum fine of NT$90,000 (US$2,960) for violating immigration rules.

