VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom had a "minor lower body procedure" and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

General manager Jim Benning provided the update Wednesday night. Markstrom was hurt during a 9-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Thatcher Demko started Vancouver's last game, a 4-3 overtime win at Montreal on Tuesday.

The Canucks acquired veteran goaltender Louis Domingue from the New Jersey Devils at Monday's trade deadline to shore up their goaltending.

Markstrom has a record of 23-16-4 with a 2.75 goals-against average, a career-high .918 save percentage and two shutouts this season.

The Canucks play in Ottawa on Thursday night.