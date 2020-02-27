TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Comfortable and warm weather is forecast in Taiwan for the three-day 228 Peace Memorial Holiday from Friday (Feb. 28) to Sunday, with sunny skies expected for the western side of the island and sporadic showers along the eastern side, CNA reported on Thursday.

Starting from Friday, the intensity of the northeastern monsoon will decrease, resulting in comfortable, warm weather and decreased rainfall for all of Taiwan, the report said. Sporadic rains are anticipated only in eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in the north, with the rest of the island expected to see cloudy to sunny skies.

Temperatures will reach 25 degrees Celsius across the island, with temperatures in central and southern Taiwan expected to rise to 30 degrees, the forecast said.

After the holiday, the northeastern monsoon will once again strengthen from Monday to Wednesday (March 2 – 4), bringing down temperatures for northern Taiwan and increasing chances of rain in the east as well as for windswept mountainous areas in the north, according to the report.