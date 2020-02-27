  1. Home
  2. Business

Jenn Lann Temple in C Taiwan donates NT$30 million for virus prevention

When asked about pilgrimage postponement, Jenn Lann Temple chairman said, 'Let’s eradicate epidemic first before making any decisions'

  100
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/27 17:08
Jenn Lann Temple chairman Yen Ching-piao produces a receipt of a bank transfer for a donation of NT$30 million to Taiwan CDC. 

Jenn Lann Temple chairman Yen Ching-piao produces a receipt of a bank transfer for a donation of NT$30 million to Taiwan CDC.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The chairman of the temple that holds the annual Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage (大甲媽祖遶境) told the media on Thursday (Feb. 27) that the temple donated NT$30 million (about US$980,000) to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for COVID-19 prevention and control, according to a SETN news report.

Jenn Lann Temple chairman Yen Ching-piao (顏清標) went on to announce that the pilgrimage would be postponed indefinitely due to concern that the mass gathering would put the public's health at risk during the coronavirus outbreak.

He was then asked by a reporter whether he had already fulfilled his promise to donate NT$30 million to Taiwan CDC, the report said. Yen explained that he made the bank transfer on Wednesday (Feb. 26) and even produced a receipt.

When probed further about when the pilgrimage would resume, he was cited as saying, “Let’s eradicate the epidemic first before making any decisions, as nothing can be decided now. So let’s do whatever we can to cooperate with the government.”
Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage
Jenn Lann Temple
Taiwan CDC
COVID-19
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage postponed due to pressure from Taiwanese public
Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage postponed due to pressure from Taiwanese public
2020/02/27 11:36
Taiwan to join clinical trials of remdesivir to treat Wuhan virus
Taiwan to join clinical trials of remdesivir to treat Wuhan virus
2020/02/27 11:34
Taiwanese public urged to avoid contact with bats
Taiwanese public urged to avoid contact with bats
2020/02/27 10:38
578 students found to have fevers on Taiwan's 1st day of school
578 students found to have fevers on Taiwan's 1st day of school
2020/02/27 10:23
Taiwan’s local governments cancel school trips and religious parades amid coronavirus fears
Taiwan’s local governments cancel school trips and religious parades amid coronavirus fears
2020/02/26 20:36