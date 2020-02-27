Jenn Lann Temple chairman Yen Ching-piao produces a receipt of a bank transfer for a donation of NT$30 million to Taiwan CDC. Jenn Lann Temple chairman Yen Ching-piao produces a receipt of a bank transfer for a donation of NT$30 million to Taiwan CDC. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The chairman of the temple that holds the annual Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage (大甲媽祖遶境) told the media on Thursday (Feb. 27) that the temple donated NT$30 million (about US$980,000) to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for COVID-19 prevention and control, according to a SETN news report.

Jenn Lann Temple chairman Yen Ching-piao (顏清標) went on to announce that the pilgrimage would be postponed indefinitely due to concern that the mass gathering would put the public's health at risk during the coronavirus outbreak.

He was then asked by a reporter whether he had already fulfilled his promise to donate NT$30 million to Taiwan CDC, the report said. Yen explained that he made the bank transfer on Wednesday (Feb. 26) and even produced a receipt.

When probed further about when the pilgrimage would resume, he was cited as saying, “Let’s eradicate the epidemic first before making any decisions, as nothing can be decided now. So let’s do whatever we can to cooperate with the government.”