TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Beginning Friday (Feb. 28), travelers arriving from Italy will have to observe 14 days of quarantine due to the rapid spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) in the European country.

Italy has locked down several cities, mostly in the north of the country, but despite those measures, the number of confirmed cases has surged past 400, including 12 deaths. Meanwhile some number of tourists returning home from holidays in Italy to countries like Brazil, Norway, and Croatia are thought to have been infected with the virus.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Feb. 27) also advised a raise in the travel advisory for Italy to level 3, a warning that people should not travel to the country unless absolutely necessary, CNA reported. Similar warnings are already in effect for China, Hong Kong, Macau, and South Korea.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) had already raised its travel advisory for Italy to “orange,” with a “red” alert valid for the worst-affected areas, which are described by Italians themselves as “red zones.”

Taiwan had previously been angered by Italy's placement of the island in the same coronavirus category as China, even though it has confirmed only 32 cases, which is fewer than many other Asian countries.

Two of the worst-hit regions, Lombardy with the country’s business capital Milan and Veneto with the historic city of Venice, are among the most popular destinations for Taiwanese tour groups and individual visitors. The annual Venice Carnival has been canceled, while theaters and football stadiums are also closed due to virus fears.