TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan FactCheck Center (TFC) has warned of a surge of disinformation disseminated on Facebook about the escalation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Taiwan, which has recorded 32 cases so far.

For the first time after its establishment as an independent fact-checking organization, the center issued a warning on Wednesday (Feb. 26) about the growing number of malign posts on social media intended to stir panic amid the virus outbreak emanating from China. The infectious disease has sickened more than 82,000 people globally and killed over 2,800 as of Thursday (Feb. 27).

The center said a run of disinformation posted and shared on Facebook in recent weeks bears some similarities, including posts that usually describe hearsay without verification. They usually start with a phrase like “my friend working for the Ministry of National Defense told me,” or “my aunt overheard chit-chat between health officials the other day,” or “I live in New Taipei City and I have discovered.”

These Facebook posts often contain texts written in simplified Chinese or include terms commonly used in China but not in Taiwan. What’s more, most of this disinformation depicts an out-of-control coronavirus outbreak in Taiwan, with criticism about the Taiwanese government trying to cover up the severity of the pandemic.

For instance, a post shared on Facebook over the past week claimed that there were hundreds of deaths from the coronavirus in Tainan, with a photo attached showing several lifeless people on the street; however, the center later discovered that the photo is actually a still image from a Korean thriller released in 2020. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the island nation has experienced only one death from the new virus.

These are malign posts which intend to spread panic, warned the center. These misleading texts are usually left in the Facebook comment section, and the original posts are often deleted as soon as they have been shared, the center said.

The center encourages the public to verify suspicious information they receive on social media and refrain from sharing it until the authenticity is checked. They can also report the messages to the center, which has published several reports regarding fake news and disinformation centering around the coronavirus outbreak over the past few weeks.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) also said via Facebook on Wednesday that those who compose or share disinformation about the virus outbreak could face imprisonment of up to three years or receive a fine of NT$3 million (US$99,000) at the maximum.