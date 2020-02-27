  1. Home
Undocumented caregivers in Taiwan present loophole in battle against coronavirus

Movement of such workers is hard to trace, complicating efforts to prevent virus from spreading

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/27 15:46

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Undocumented caregivers from overseas working in Taiwan may prove to be a loophole in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as the No. 32 confirmed case has been identified as an Indonesian national.

The worker, who contracted the novel virus while caring for case 27, has prompted concerns about a possible undermining of disease-prevention efforts due to the country’s lax rules on foreign caregivers. It is common practice for such workers to hop from one hospital to another under arrangements made by illegal brokers in order to meet demand, reported the Liberty Times.

Legal caregivers — those having acquired a work permit in Taiwan, be they local or foreign — are paid NT$2,000 (US$66) a day on average and are mandated to work for a certain number of days a month. Those without permits, however, can be hired for NT$1,500 a day on a more flexible basis.

This is a systemic problem arising from a certain rigidity in Taiwan’s institutions with regards to foreign-caregiver applications, and unaccounted for migrant workers have become a major source for the labor pool, wrote the report. The loophole may complicate efforts to trace the movements and whereabouts of suspected cases of coronavirus and increase infection risks.

According to the National Immigration Agency, as of January, Taiwan has reported an accumulated 48,545 unaccounted for migrant workers since 1990. Nationals from Indonesia and Vietnam comprise the lion’s share, with 565 and 554 recorded in January alone, respectively.
