  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan's national airlines lift ban on flight attendants wearing glasses

China Airlines, EVA Air roll back ban on eyewear to allow flight attendants more protection amid Wuhan virus epidemic

  326
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/27 15:27

(Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s national airlines, China Airlines, has lifted a ban on its flight attendants wearing glasses to help bolster their defense against the new coronavirus, according to a SETN news report on Thursday (Feb. 27).

In the past, flight attendants were banned from wearing glasses by most airlines for the sake of appearances. Due to the spread of COVID-19, China Airlines on Wednesday followed the example of EVA Air in lifting the eyewear ban for flight attendants destined for areas with a level 3 alert for the virus, allowing them to wear non-prescription glasses, the report said.

EVA Air rolled back its ban on Jan. 31 in order to allow flight attendants more protection, according to the report.

China Airlines said that it may further adjust its disease prevention measures in the future to be responsive to announcements made by the Central Epidemic Control Center (CECC).
coronavirus
China Airlines
COVID-19
EVA Air

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s local governments cancel school trips and religious parades amid coronavirus fears
Taiwan’s local governments cancel school trips and religious parades amid coronavirus fears
2020/02/26 20:36
Arrivals from South Korea to stay in quarantine in Taiwan for 14 days
Arrivals from South Korea to stay in quarantine in Taiwan for 14 days
2020/02/26 19:41
Photo of the Day: Chinese sign reads 'Please spit out the window'
Photo of the Day: Chinese sign reads 'Please spit out the window'
2020/02/26 18:34
Indonesian woman diagnosed with Wuhan virus was working in Taiwan illegally
Indonesian woman diagnosed with Wuhan virus was working in Taiwan illegally
2020/02/26 17:22
Japanese senior official bashes proposal of raising funds for China
Japanese senior official bashes proposal of raising funds for China
2020/02/26 17:16