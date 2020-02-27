The return to school in Taiwan on Feb. 25 The return to school in Taiwan on Feb. 25 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Even though classes at primary and elementary schools resumed Tuesday (Feb. 25), an estimated 630 Taiwanese students have not returned because they are stuck in China, Hong Kong or Macau due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Ministry of Education said Thursday (Feb. 27).

Only when the spread of the virus infections has subsided, will the government consider whether they can return home, CNA quoted Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) as saying.

He added that the ministry is assisting schools in contacting the students and providing them with digital learning methods and classes using live streaming.

Pan said he wants to put students at ease by telling them that the ministry has already prepared how to organize examinations in China, especially for those about to undertake the step from the lower secondary to the high-school level.

On the the other hand, 289 Taiwanese students who had been scheduled to return to their studies overseas have also been unable to do so, according to the minister, but they will be accepted by schools on the island and allowed to take their exams here, CNA reported.