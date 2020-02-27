  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan raises coronavirus task force to highest level

Country needs to prepare for outbreak: Cabinet

  576
By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/27 12:39
Cabinet Spokesperson Kolas Yotaka.

Cabinet Spokesperson Kolas Yotaka. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will raise the task force dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases to its highest level starting Thursday (Feb. 27).

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday morning that the government would raise the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to Level 1, but Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) would continue to serve as its head, said Cabinet Spokesperson Kolas Yotaka at a press conference. There have been several family clusters of infection on the island without any large-scale community-transmitted cases reported, but the country needs to prepare for an outbreak of the virus, said the spokesperson.

With the task force raised to the highest level of its three-tiered system, deputy ministers of relevant government agencies will join the command center in directly tackling and responding to virus-related issues, added Kolas. The decision will facilitate cross-ministerial communication and improve the efficiency of the government’s tasks while helping it better coordinate resources, she said.

Kolas emphasized that the government’s current efforts to fight the coronavirus has been effective. Taiwan has so far confirmed 32 cases in the country, with half of them having been imported cases and half being locally transmitted ones.

Deputy Director-General of the Centers for Disease Control Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) warned that the risk of importing cases from other parts of the world other than China, where the virus emerged, had risen as infections continue to escalate in Europe, the Middle East, and South Korea.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
CDC
CECC
Executive Yuan
Kolas Yotaka
Su Tseng-chang
Chen Shih-chung
Chuang Jen-hsiang

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s local governments cancel school trips and religious parades amid coronavirus fears
Taiwan’s local governments cancel school trips and religious parades amid coronavirus fears
2020/02/26 20:36
Arrivals from South Korea to stay in quarantine in Taiwan for 14 days
Arrivals from South Korea to stay in quarantine in Taiwan for 14 days
2020/02/26 19:41
Photo of the Day: Chinese sign reads 'Please spit out the window'
Photo of the Day: Chinese sign reads 'Please spit out the window'
2020/02/26 18:34
Indonesian woman diagnosed with Wuhan virus was working in Taiwan illegally
Indonesian woman diagnosed with Wuhan virus was working in Taiwan illegally
2020/02/26 17:22
Japanese senior official bashes proposal of raising funds for China
Japanese senior official bashes proposal of raising funds for China
2020/02/26 17:16