Taiwan’s local governments cancel school trips and religious parades amid coronavirus fears

Swimming classes also affected by virus prevention measures

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/26 20:36
A Taipei City elementary school protecting its pupils against the coronavirus  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the number of confirmed Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose again Wednesday (Feb. 26), local governments announced bans on mass events such as school trips and religious parades.

The return to school after the Lunar New Year holiday was already postponed by two weeks up to Tuesday (Feb. 25), but authorities in various parts of Taiwan took new measures to prevent new outbreaks of the virus.

New Taipei City ordered schools to cancel all plans for school graduation trips for the time being, while Taipei City canceled all campus activities such as garden parties and school anniversaries as well as swimming classes up to May 4, CNA reported.

Taoyuan City canceled or postponed all major public events and religious parades for the time being, while official government trips overseas would also not take place.

The public transportation systems needed to intensify their disinfecting efforts, while all teachers and students at private cram schools and kindergartens also needed to wear masks, the New Taipei City Government said.

In Central Taiwan, the Taichung City Government also asked for the cancellation of school trips until May, though it acknowledged that for contractual reasons, it might be difficult to scrap school outings that had already been organized.

In Chiayi City, school trips would be canceled if at least 70 percent of parents agreed, reports said.

In Taiwan, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 32, including one death. The youngest patient was only 11 years old, but he had been diagnosed before the return to school, though he had attended a cram school during the Lunar New Year break.
School trips
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19

