TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Beginning from the morning of Thursday (Feb. 27), all passengers arriving in Taiwan from South Korea will have to self-quarantine at home as a result of the rapidly expanding Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in that country.

The number of confirmed virus patients in South Korea crossed the 1,000-mark Wednesday (Feb. 26), including about a dozen deaths. In Taiwan, the total number of cases reached 32, including one death.

Numerous travelers hurried back to Taiwan from South Korea to arrive ahead of the new measures, though on Wednesday alone, 30 out of the 48 flights originally scheduled between the two countries were canceled, CNA reported. The cancellations are affecting many popular destinations, such as the capital Seoul, Busan, and the island of Jeju.

According to official data, a total of 38,000 passengers passed through Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport on Wednesday, amounting to only 30 percent of last year’s daily average of 133,000.

A total of 39 Taiwanese tour groups with a combined 304 travelers were still in South Korea as of Wednesday, but travel agencies were trying to get them home before the end of the day.

One of the new coronavirus cases in South Korea on Wednesday is reportedly a local tour guide who worked with Taiwanese tourists.