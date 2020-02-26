TAIPEI, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Server manufacturer Inventec (2356.TW), one of the key suppliers of world's leading server brands, hyperscale data centers and server system integrators, announced it will deliver solutions for the latest 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and Intel® Select Solutions.



Server manufacturer Inventec announced it will deliver solutions for the latest 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and Intel® Select Solutions

The new K888G4 and K900G4 servers which are compatible with the latest 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, demonstrate Inventec's commitment to provide its customers with innovative next-generation products that can modernize the foundation for the AI-infused, data-centric future.

2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

Extending the innovative foundation of 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors built-in AI acceleration, hardened security, and industry leading ecosystem, the latest SKUs deliver additional customer value with increased performance and industry leading frequency at price points customers are targeting for deployments.

K888G4 2U System

K888G4 is a dual socket server system offering the latest 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with optimized and balanced DDR and PCIe slots to offer the best performance for the 5G network virtualization workloads. Also, K888G4 is Inventec's very first verified Intel® Select Solutions for NFVI Forwarding Platform product which delivers balance and optimization to enable quick and efficient deployment by telecoms, CSPs, and enterprise customers'5G SDN/NFV applications. "The Intel® Select Solutions for NFVI Forwarding Platform will enrich the virtualized networking product portfolio of Inventec communications solutions. It also remarks the growing capability of Inventec in engineering complexity to provide solution-level products that reflects our passion to join the 5G Ecosystem and make contributions." said Evan Chien, Senior Director, Cloud and Communications Solution at Inventec. Inventec also adds to K888G4 series a new family member as a verified Intel® Select Solutions for NFVI products.

K900G4: 2U 4-node HPC Server

In the past, the amount of data a datacenter could handle was determined by physical space. However, with the rapid growth in data usage demand from cloud, as well as emerging data/computing-intensive workloads, with limitations in power, cooling and spaces, high density rack configuration is how user can best utilize the resources and maximize compute and data capacity. Supporting dual latest 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor per node, K900G4 multi-node server solution offers relevant advantages for datacenter rack deployments from lower purchasing cost, smaller footprint, unleashed computing power, energy saving, easy serviceability and management, as well as elastic expandability in its 2U four-node high density enclosure. In addition to being easily scaled out to be HPC clusters and fulfill mission critical workloads with optimized TCO, K900G4 offers expandability and flexibility including

High memory capacity and CPU density, up to 4TB and 8 CPU counts - ideal for HPC, Datacenters and Enterprise

Shared Infrastructure for Space, Power and Cost Efficiency

Easy Service and Maintenance

About Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG)

Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG) was established in 1998 and has been focusing on the design and manufacturing of server systems in Inventec Corporation. Over decades, Inventec EBG has been the key server system supplier of the global branding clients.

For more information, please visit: https://ebg.inventec.com/en

Follow "Inventec Data Center Solutions" on LinkedIn and Wechat to receive their latest news and announcements.



Inventec logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Inventec Corporation.



Intel, the Intel logo, the Intel Inside logo and Xeon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Inventec EBG Media:



Veronica Wu

Email: wu.veronica@inventec.com

Office TEL:+886 3 390-0000 #23948



Inventec EBG Contact:



Steven Lin

Email: lin.steven@inventec.com

Office TEL: +886-3-3900000 ext. 23950

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventec-delivers-new-solutions-based-on-the-latest-2nd-generation-intel-xeon-scalable-processors-and-intel-select-solutions-301011543.html