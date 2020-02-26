Kinmen has worst air quality in Taiwan: IQAir

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kinmen has the worse air quality in Taiwan followed by Kaohsiung, according to a new report covered by the Liberty Times Net on Wednesday.

48 out of the world’s 100 most air-polluted cities are in China, while 39 Indian cities also made the list, which was compiled by IQAir AirVisual in their 2019 World Air Quality Report.

Kinmen and Kaohsiung are Taiwan’s most polluted cities, ranked 719 and 742, respectively.

The cities with the worst air quality in Taiwan in descending order are: Kinmen, Kaohsiung, Tainan, Fengyuan, Chiayi, Yunlin, Nantou, Pingtung, Lienchiang, Changhua, Taichung, Xindian, Miaoli, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, New Taipei City, Taipei, Penghu, and Keelung. Yillan, Hualien and Taitung are the least polluted cities.

In terms of countries with abysmal air-quality, Bangladesh topped the list, followed by Pakistan, Mongolia, Afghanistan, India, and Indonesia. China is ranked at 11, while South Korea stands at 26. Taiwan, faring a bit better, came in at 58.