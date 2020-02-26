The number of visitors to hospital patients will be restricted The number of visitors to hospital patients will be restricted (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – No more than two people will be allowed to enter hospitals to visit the same patient at the same time in a bid to prevent mass outbreaks of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Wednesday (Feb. 26).

One of Taiwan’s most recent cases of the virus was an 11-year-old boy who might have been infected by his grandfather, case No.27, during a visit to the hospital. On Wednesday, the CECC announced that a foreign caregiver who worked with the same man at the hospital also tested positive for the virus.

According to the new regulations, visitors now have to respect official visiting times, while only two at a time will be admitted to see one patient, and only one person—including caregivers—will be allowed to stay with the patient at all times, CNA reported. In addition, visitors will also be asked to register, and different types of patients will have to follow different routes in and out of the hospital, the CECC said.

Ministry of Health and Welfare official Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) also reminded non-medical outside personnel, such as cleaning staff, drivers, and security guards to respect hospital regulations and to wear a mask during their work.