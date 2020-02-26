  1. Home
Taiwan president cancels May 20 inauguration events over coronavirus fears

President Tsai to follow professional advice from CECC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/26 14:40
President Tsai Ing-wen speaking at the Presidential Office Tuesday Feb. 25  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced Wednesday (Feb. 26) that mass public events for the May 20 swearing-in ceremony would be canceled due to the campaign against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Earlier in the day, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced the country’s 32nd case of coronavirus, a foreign caregiver linked to a previous patient.

On January 11, Tsai was re-elected to a second and final four-year term with a record 8.17 million votes or 57.1 percent. Presidential inaugurations take place on May 20.

Writing on her Facebook page Wednesday, President Tsai said virus prevention came first, and therefore all preparatory work for the ceremonies is being suspended for the time being to guarantee maximum flexibility.

If there remained any doubts about the containment of the outbreak, no mass public events would be held for the May 20 swearing-in, she added, concluding that she would follow the professional advice of the CECC.
