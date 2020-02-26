  1. Home
Trespassing pedestrian fatally struck by train in N. Taiwan

Accident occurred between Fugang and Yangmei stations in Taoyuan's Yangmei District

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/26 14:23
(TRA Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was killed by a speeding Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train after he trespassed onto the tracks early Wednesday morning (Feb. 26), causing delays for over 10,000 passengers.

At 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning, as the No. 1120 Beihu Train on the West Coast line barreled toward Keelung, a male pedestrian suddenly walked onto the tracks between the Fugang and Yangmei stations in Taoyuan's Yangmei District, reported Liberty Times. Trains were immediately halted and traffic was limited to a single stretch of track while authorities handled the incident.

TRA officials said that after railway police completed their investigation of the scene, the No. 1120 was allowed to continue at 7:40 a.m. and entered Yangmei Station at 8:13 a.m. The West Coast line between the Fugang and Yangmei stations was reopened at 8:24 a.m. and double-track traffic was resumed.

According to TRA statistics, the accident affected 33 trains and 10,535 passengers, reported CNA.
train accident
TRA
Taiwan Railways Administration
fatal accident
fatality

