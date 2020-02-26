  1. Home
Foreign caregiver announced as Taiwan’s coronavirus case No. 32

Woman took care of No.27 case at hospital

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/26 14:00
Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (left) announcing Taiwan's 32nd coronavirus case Wednesday Feb. 26

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The foreign caregiver of a man in his eighties who is Taiwan’s 27th case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has been diagnosed as the country’s 32nd patient, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Wednesday (Feb. 26).

Since No. 27 was announced, his wife, two sons, and an 11-year-old grandson also tested positive for the virus. The boy probably contracted the virus during a visit to his grandfather in the hospital and later took classes at a cram school.

The CECC announced Wednesday that hospitals should demand visitors register before allowing them to meet patients.

The latest coronavirus patient was a woman in her 30s who had been enrolled as a temporary caregiver for No. 27 at the hospital from Feb. 11 through 16, UDN reported.

As she had already ended her term at the hospital, police had to search for her, locating her on Feb. 24. She was tested and kept in isolation at a hospital, the report said. At the time of the tests, the woman was reportedly complaining of slight throat discomfort.

The health authorities are investigating whom the woman had contacted between Feb. 16 and 24 and whether she had taken care of any other patients or met other medical personnel, UDN reported.
