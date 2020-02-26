Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake jarred eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 1:34 p.m. this afternoon (Feb. 26), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 12.2 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 24.8 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and as a 3 in Nantou County and Taichung City. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Yilan County, Taitung County, Changhua County, and Yunlin County, while an intensity level of 1 was felt in Taoyuan City, Chiayi County, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Hsinchu City, and Chiayi City.

No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.