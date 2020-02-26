  1. Home
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks E. Taiwan

Temblor rattles Hualien, Taiwan, with no injuries reported

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/26 13:58
(CWB map)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake jarred eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 1:34 p.m. this afternoon (Feb. 26), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 12.2 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 24.8 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and as a 3 in Nantou County and Taichung City. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Yilan County, Taitung County, Changhua County, and Yunlin County, while an intensity level of 1 was felt in Taoyuan City, Chiayi County, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Hsinchu City, and Chiayi City.

No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

