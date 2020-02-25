Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jars NE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 7:14 p.m. on Tuesday evening (Feb. 25), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 51.9 kilometers southwest of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 10 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 5 in Yilan County; a 4 in Hualien County, Nantou County, and Taichung City; a 3 in Hsinchu County; and a 2 in Miaoli County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Taoyuan City, and New Taipei City. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Chiayi County, Taitung County, Hsinchu City, Taipei City, Chiayi City, Tainan City, and Kaohsiung City.

No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.