TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A museum in southern Taiwan in response to public opinion decided to take in a stray dog as a member of the museum staff, CNA reported on Feb. 13.

A mixed-breed dog was seen wandering around the Tainan Shan-Shang Garden and Old Waterworks Museum (山上花園水道博物館), and many visitors were complaining about its presence, according to the report. As a result, the museum thought it would be a good idea to consult public opinion on how to handle the matter.

Occasionally in the past, stray dogs would sneak into the museum through holes in the gates, but they would always leave when chased away, the report said. This particular yellow mixed-breed dog kept coming back.

The animal, which is mild-tempered, habitually entered the museum and found itself fed by some visitors. Others, however, complained that the dog was frightening to children, the report said. Feeling at a loss for what to do, the museum administrators decided it would be best to consult Facebook users.

The resulting post was shared in one day over 1,600 times, receiving more than 10,000 comments. All of them were in favor of the museum taking in the dog, according to CNA.

Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau Director-General Yeh Tse-shan (葉澤山) said that some Facebook users even expressed their willingness to donate goods and materials so that the dog could settle down there, the report said.

Following the outpouring of heartfelt opinion, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) also expressed his support for the museum taking in the dog. Initially the newly adopted dog was posted to an off-limits area to perform guard service, however it may later be allowed to interact with visitors, according to the report.