TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Is it a good idea for schools with insufficient facilities to use tents as temporary isolation wards? Apparently not, according to a county government.

The Yilan County Government asked the Da Jin Primary School (大進國小) in Dongshan Township to remove tents that it used as temporary temporary isolation spaces for students with temperatures over the limit. The school was instructed by the country to come up with a better approach, citing safety concerns, CNA reported on Tuesday (Feb. 25).

As schools across Taiwan reopen on Monday (Feb. 25) amidst the coronavirus outbreak, thermometers will be used to screen students for the purpose of quarantine, the report said. If students are detected to have a fever, some schools will temporarily isolate them until their parents come to pick them up.

The elementary school in Dongshan touched off a wave of controversy on Monday by using tents as temporary isolation wards, the news agency reported. After being briefed on the situation, the county’s education authority asked the school to change its practice.

Da Jin principal Chen Chih-ming (諶志銘) told the media that the school lacks sufficient facilities. As a result, quarantining students poses a challenge.

The principal said that camping is among the school’s special activities. Given that the school has about 30 tents, it decided to follow the example of some hospitals and use them to isolate patients, according to the report.

The tents are spacious and airy, he said, as they are built for eight people and have windows. However, the county government judged the approach to be inadequate and possibly a source of further infections, instead recommending the construction of new buildings.