This illustration provided by the US CDC in January 2020 shows the COVID-19. This illustration provided by the US CDC in January 2020 shows the COVID-19. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Tianjin University claimed on Tuesday (Feb. 25) to have developed an oral vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19), to which there has been no simple cure as it continues to ravage the globe.

Huang Jinhai (黃金海), a professor at the university and leader of the project, has taken four doses without showing any side effects, reported the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece the Global Times.

Employing food-grade saccharomyces cerevisiae as a carrier and the spike protein (S protein) of the virus as a target spot, the vaccine helps generate antibodies to counter COVID-19, according to the report. It triggers mucosal immunization that helps prevent infection and can also be used as a potential therapy to treat infected patients, said Huang.

Touting the vaccine's safety and readiness for mass production, Huang said his team is looking for interested companies to collaborate with. He was optimistic about the prospects of beginning commercial production following due evaluation and clinical trials.