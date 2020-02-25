TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a sign that coronavirus outbreak is anything but under control in Communist China, the Wuhan government on Monday (Feb. 24) appeared to ease its lockdown restrictions, only to reverse the decision a mere three hours later.

At 11:34 a.m. on Monday, a special task force dubbed the "Wuhan Novel Coronavirus Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters" announced that the restrictions on people leaving Wuhan would be eased slightly. The announcement stated that non-residents or those with ailments who require medical treatment elsewhere could finally leave the city.

The stipulation was that those wishing to leave must in good health and have no symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In addition, once they arrive in another locality, they must submit to a 14-day quarantine.

However, a little over three hours later, at 3 p.m., the task force released another announcement reversing the previous one. It wrote that the first edict had been "issued by the traffic control and prevention team without consulting with headquarters and receiving consent from the main leading comrades. The [previous] notice is now declared invalid."

The second announcement then said that the relevant personnel have been "seriously criticized and dealt with" and that Wuhan "resolves to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important instructions on 'preventing the export of the virus.'"

Reports continue to leak out of Wuhan that the supposed decrease in the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is actually the result of hospitals underreporting cases. In a Fox News report on Feb. 3, Gordon Chang, author of the book "The Coming Collapse of China," claimed that local authorities had "lost the ability to pick up corpses."