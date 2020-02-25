TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese man was fatally stabbed when he tried to break up a fight on Sunday (Feb. 23) in New Taipei City.

When trying to intervene in a fight on Sunday night, a 35-year-old Vietnamese migrant worker surnamed Nguyen suffered fatal stab wounds to his chest and abdomen, reported Liberty Times. The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

On Sunday at 11 p.m., Shulin District police received a report of an altercation on Xizhen Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found Nguyen lying on the ground covered in blood. Nguyen was rushed to a nearby hospital but perished after losing a large amount of blood.

According to the police's initial investigation, Nguyen had been eating hotpot in the dormitory of the factory where he worked with his friend, a 30-year-old Vietnamese woman surnamed Du, reported UDN. As they ate, Du began to get involved in a heated online dispute with a female 20-year-old former colleague surnamed Nguyen on Facebook.

The two women, the victim, and five male Vietnamese nationals then decided to meet in person downstairs to settle a previous dispute. The gathering quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, with the female Nguyen allegedly striking Du.

When the male Nguyen tried to break up the fight between the two women, one of the five men grabbed a sharp weapon and stabbed him several times in his chest and abdomen, reported CNA. The assailant fled the scene and Nguyen was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Shulin District police say that the suspect is still at large and that a special investigative team has been formed to track him down.



Scene of the crime on Xizhen Street. (Shulin District Police Department photo)