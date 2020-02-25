Re-enactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony in front of Deoksu Palace in Seoul, South Korea. Re-enactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony in front of Deoksu Palace in Seoul, South Korea. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All passengers arriving in Taiwan from South Korea will be subject to a two-week quarantine as the Wuhan virus outbreak accelerates in the peninsular country.

At a press conference on Monday (Feb. 24), Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that as South Korea has entered the stage of community transmission of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Taiwan's travel warning for the country has been raised to Level 3. He then said that all travelers who arrive in Taiwan from South Korea will be quarantined for 14 days.

The quarantine on foreign nationals flying in to Taiwan from South Korea goes into effect Tuesday (Feb. 25), reported CNA. Taiwanese citizens who return from South Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday (Feb. 26) must adhere to self-health management protocol.

Starting on Thursday (Feb. 27), Taiwanese who return from South Korea must undergo home quarantine for 14 days, according to the report. Chen said he is not currently certain how many Taiwanese remain in South Korea, but 1,500 passengers arrived from the country on Sunday (Feb. 23), and the number of arrivals is gradually decreasing.

Chen noted that the number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea has increased significantly, with churches and hospitals entering the community transmission stage. He said there are also outbreaks of the disease in Daegu City, Gyeongsang-bukdo, and Cheongdo-gun.

The CECC chief said that the risk to people traveling to South Korea has increased. Therefore, the CECC has raised its travel warning for the country from Level 2 to Level 3 and advises people to avoid all unnecessary travel to the affected areas.

At the time of publication, there have been 833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea and eight deaths attributed to the disease.