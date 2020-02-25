Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks NE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolted northeastern Taiwan at 9 a.m. this morning (Feb. 25), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 48.3 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 74.1 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Yilan County and a 1 in Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Nantou County, Taichung City, Hsinchu County, and Taitung County. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.