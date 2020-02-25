  1. Home
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks NE Taiwan

Magnitude 4.5 temblor shakes Taiwan's Yilan County

  273
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/25 09:44
(CWB map of today's quake)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolted northeastern Taiwan at 9 a.m. this morning (Feb. 25), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 48.3 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 74.1 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Yilan County and a 1 in Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Nantou County, Taichung City, Hsinchu County, and Taitung County. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.
quake
earthquake
temblor

