Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 8:10.p.m. this evening (Feb. 24), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 18.1 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 6.7 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County, a 2 in Nantou Couty, and a 1 in Yilan, Changhua, and Taitung counties as well as in Taichung City. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.