TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As upticks of confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, a decrease in the number of new confirmed cases has been reported in China, however, according to an Epoch Times report on Monday (Feb. 24), this trend-defying Chinese tally might be the result of hospitals habitually underreporting cases.

Citing Ms. Jiang, a source familiar with the People's Hospital of Wuhan University, the newspaper reported that more than 500 medical staff have contracted the virus, and these cases have not been reported to authorities. Instead, the infected staff are isolated on the top floors of the hospital's ophthalmology and surgery departments.

Jiang said the reason management avoided reporting these infections within the hospital is simply the fear of losing their jobs, according to the report.

The actual number of deaths is unclear, as there was a lack of communication between departments, and personnel were forbidden from communicating via WeChat, limiting them to oral reports of the situation, Jiang added. She went to say that the hospital did not keep any records of the death toll from the virus for fear of the data leaking out.

Jiang told the newspaper that she was not allowed to go back to Wuhan for the Lunar New Year after the city was placed on lockdown Jan. 23. “I've slowly found that more and more people I know have died, and the place is a zombie hospital with infected people everywhere…It feels like the air there is full of the virus,” she told the newspaper.

“No measures have been taken, and it was like waiting to see who would be the next one grabbed out of the cage….[the government] is too incompetent. And this is the best hospital!”

The outside world has long questioned the accuracy of the coronavirus data released by the Chinese government. In a Fox News report on February 3, Gordon Chang, a China expert and author of the book "The Coming Collapse of China," told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that local authorities had "lost the ability to pick up corpses."

"So really what we are having right now is, they are completely overwhelmed," he added. "They are not able to keep accurate statistics. So what we are witnessing is essentially a breakdown in government, and keeping accurate statistics is a very minor part of their priorities right now."