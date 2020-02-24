More than 86 percent of survey respondents condifent in Tsai administration's handling on COVID-19. More than 86 percent of survey respondents condifent in Tsai administration's handling on COVID-19. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As more and more countries fall victim to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Taiwanese government's preventive measures against the epidemic have resulted in a historically high satisfaction rate among its citizens, according to a survey released Monday (Feb. 24).

In the latest poll conducted by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF), more than 68 percent of respondents 20 and older said that they resonate with President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) political ideology and her ways of handling major events in the country. Nearly 70 percent of respondents indicated that they are satisfied with the Cabinet under Premier Su Tseng-chang's (蘇貞昌) leadership, the highest satisfaction level for the Taiwanese Cabinet since 1996.

Regarding the current coronavirus outbreak, 97.6 percent of those surveyed believe China has the worst epidemic and only 21 percent have faith in the Chinese government's ability to contain the virus. Approximately 70 percent of the respondents said that they wear surgical masks while taking public transportation and only 4.9 said that they do not.

The poll results also revealed that the Taiwanese public shares two opposing views on the gravity of the epidemic, with 40 percent optimistic about the development of the outbreak and 46 percent pessimistic. However, more than 86 percent of the respondents said that they have faith in the Tsai administration's ability to control the epidemic in Taiwan.

As far as Tsai's handling of cross-strait issues in recent months, 72 percent of the interviewees said that they are satisfied, the highest satisfaction scores since Tsai took office in 2006. It is also worth noting that as high as 83 percent of the respondents identify as Taiwanese and only 5 percent as Chinese.

The TPOF commissioned poll was carried out between Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 via telephone interviews. A total of 1,079 Taiwanese citizens 20 and older were interviewed. The poll has a 95 percent confidence rating with a 2.98 percent margin of error.