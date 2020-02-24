Team Taiwan secures five gold medals and one silver at 2020 World Indoor Tug of War Championships. (Tug of War Association photo) Team Taiwan secures five gold medals and one silver at 2020 World Indoor Tug of War Championships. (Tug of War Association photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese national tug-of-war team won five gold medals and one silver medal at the 2020 World Indoor Tug of War Championships in Ireland on Sunday (Feb. 23).

The competition was co-hosted by the Irish Tug of War Association and the Tug of War International Federation (TWIF) and took place over the course of four days (Feb. 20–23) at the Aura Letterkenny Leisure Centre in northwestern Ireland. Joining Taiwan were teams from Ireland, England, Scotland, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Russia, and Japan.

Despite competing against tough international opponents, Team Taiwan still managed to secure three gold medals in the women's category and two in the men's. The Taiwanese national champions also took silver in the U23 Men's 600 kg category, according to Liberty Times.

The team's head coach, Rex Kuo (郭昇), who was paralyzed by a drunk driver in May of last year, accompanied the contestants in his wheelchair. After receiving their gold medals, the youngsters expressed gratitude to Kuo and encouraged him, saying he could stand up again if the team could win, reported ETtoday.

Cho Yao-peng (卓耀鵬), secretary-general of Taiwan's Tug of War Association, said the team had shown great perseverance in the competition and that they will return home on Tuesday (Feb. 24). He added that the team has received messages of congratulations from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), and Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) as well as Sports Administration Director-General Kao Chin-hsung (高俊雄), reported UDN.



Team Taiwan secures three gold medals in women's category. (Tug of War Association photo)



Rex Kuo, head coach of Team Taiwan. (Tug of War Association photo)