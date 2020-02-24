TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 98-year-old former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) is recovering from pneumonia at the Taipei Veterans General Hospital and will not be discharged for now.

Wang Yan-chun (王燕軍), secretary-general of the Lee Teng-hui Foundation, said during a press interview Sunday (Feb. 23) that Lee is conscious and that his condition has "stabilized." Wang added that the medical staff has advised the political icon to remain at the hospital for further examinations.

Wang said that Lee had choked while drinking a glass of milk on Feb. 8 and could not stop coughing. After being rushed to the hospital, Lee was diagnosed with pneumonia, reported CNA.

Wang emphasized that the purpose of the press interview was to dispute online rumors that suggested Lee's condition was worsening. Wang explained that no date of discharge has been scheduled for the former president and that doctors could only prescribe less aggressive medication due to his age and history of heart disease.

Serving from 1988 to 2000, Lee was the first Taiwan-born candidate to be elected president. He is known for his close ties with the Japanese government as well as his outspoken views against Beijing's human rights violations.



Wang Yan-chun speaks to media about Lee's recovery. (CNA photo)