  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwanese military personnel returning from 29 countries to be quarantined

Military adopting tougher measures to ward off Wuhan coronavirus

  1030
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/24 09:53
(Military News Agency photo)

(Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Military personnel who have traveled to any of the 29 countries on which travel warnings have been imposed will be subject to a 14-day quarantine after returning as Taiwan beefs up efforts to stem the spread of the Wuhan virus (COVID-19).

While those quarantined will be paid, 14 days will be deducted from their annual leave, said the Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Sunday (Feb. 23). In addition, Taiwan’s security personnel have been banned from traveling abroad or asked to postpone such plans, according to the National Security Bureau (NSB).

In addition, strict temperature screening will be implemented at the country’s defense units, and officers and soldiers are advised against visiting crowded places or attending social gatherings, reported CNA.

The 29 countries or areas for which the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control has issued travel advisories include China, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Germany, Australia, the U.S., France, Australia, the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Canada, India, the Philippines, Italy, Russia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Finland, Cambodia, Nepal, Belgium, Sweden, Egypt, and Iran.
Wuhan
virus
coronavirus
COVID-19
military

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan airlines, hotels and restaurants hit hard by Wuhan virus
Taiwan airlines, hotels and restaurants hit hard by Wuhan virus
2020/02/23 18:43
Taiwan issues travel alerts for Italy and Iran due to coronavirus
Taiwan issues travel alerts for Italy and Iran due to coronavirus
2020/02/23 18:13
Taiwan's COVID-19 cases rise to 28
Taiwan's COVID-19 cases rise to 28
2020/02/23 16:28
Coronavirus outbreak boosts Taiwan's e-commerce market
Coronavirus outbreak boosts Taiwan's e-commerce market
2020/02/22 17:57
Taiwanese Diamond Princess passengers test negative for coronavirus
Taiwanese Diamond Princess passengers test negative for coronavirus
2020/02/22 17:48