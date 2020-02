The last two days of events at the Venice Carnival were canceled on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, the President of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia announced.

Authorities are shutting down the popular carnival celebrations after the total number of infected persons in Italy soared to 133. In addition, there have been two deaths related to the virus as several northern Italian towns went into lockdown over the weekend.

"We have to adopt drastic measures," Zaia told reporters. "As of this evening there will be a ban on the Venice Carnival as well as on all events, sporting as well, until March 1 inclusive," he said. "All private and public gatherings" must be avoided, Zaia said, adding that all schools will also be closed until the end of the month.

The carnival was still in full swing on Sunday as the announcements were made and the festival draws tens of thousands of visitors from around the world each year.

Virus outbreak on rise

The number of coronavirus infections in Venice had risen to 25. Two of the patients, both of whom are elderly, have been hospitalized in central Venice.

"I think that from tonight we will take further restrictive measures," said City Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, speaking from St. Mark's Square.

'We will have more'

Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri told SkyTG24 news that the number of COVID-19 cases were likely to increase but that he hoped they would not spread further geographically.

"I expect more cases, " he said. "It's clear that we will have more."

Italian towns on lockdown

In response to the outbreak, the Italian government decided overnight to block access to 10 towns in Lombardy’s Lodi province, about 37 miles (60 km) south-east of Milan, confining tens of thousands of people. Approximately 53,000 people have been affected by the measures.

Venice is one of the most-visited cities in the world. More than 31 million tourists visited the lagoon city last year alone.

Serie A matches postponed

Four Italian top flight soccer matches were postponed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

The most high-profile of which was title chasing Inter Milan's match at home to Sampdoria.

