TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Forty-eight drones fell from the sky during a performance at the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Taichung on Saturday night (Feb. 22), causing plenty of damage to the machines but thankfully causing no injuries to humans, CNA reported on Saturday.

Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau said the drone performance is a nightly event at the Houli Forest Park during the Lantern Festival period. However, during the middle of the performance around 7:10 p.m. the drones suddenly dropped to the ground.

The reason given for the malfunction was "signal interference," according to the report. Even though no one was injured, the incident was considered serious.

The bureau said the 800-drone performance on closing night Sunday (Feb. 23) would be the largest ever drone performance in Taiwan. Telecommunication police would be dispatched to the site to help detect and block any interfering signals before and during the performance, the report added.

The bureau urged the public not to cause drone interference and pointed out this was a criminal offense.