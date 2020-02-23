Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei (4th from right) and her doubles partner Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic (2nd from right) Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei (4th from right) and her doubles partner Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic (2nd from right) (CNA photo)

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her doubles partner Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic defended their title at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday, scoring their second trophy of the season.

The top-seeded duo overcame Zheng Saisai (鄭賽賽) of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 3-6, 10-5 in a nearly two-hour match.

Hsieh and Strycova took an early 3-1 lead in the opening set, and though their opponents came from behind to tie 5-5, the Taiwan-Czech duo kept their cool to take the next two games and win 7-5.

In the second set, the duo also took a 3-1 lead, but then gave up five games in a row to lose 3-6.

Zheng and Krejcikova kept up their momentum in the third-set tiebreaker, at one point leading Hsieh and Strycova 3-0. But the Taiwan-Czech duo rallied to take eight points and eventually won 10-5.

This is the second year that Hsieh and Strycova have triumphed at the Dubai Open, and the third consecutive year that Hsieh has made it to the women's doubles final at the tournament. In 2018, Hsieh and her then-partner, Peng Shuai (彭帥) of China, finished runners-up.

The Dubai Championships marks the duo's second win of the season, following the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament in January.