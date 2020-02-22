TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (Feb. 22) it was investigating how an elderly woman, the country’s 24th case, apparently infected her granddaughter with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) even though the two relatives only spent five minutes together.

A 60-year-old woman from north Taiwan who had not traveled overseas for two years was announced Thursday (Feb. 20) as Taiwan’s 24th coronavirus patient, while the next day a daughter and granddaughter were announced as the 25th and 26th cases.

While the daughter reportedly lived with the elderly woman to begin with, the granddaughter only visited the woman in hospital for five minutes on February 11, before she had been diagnosed with the Wuhan virus.

The CECC had ordered tests of 134 medical staff who had been at the hospital, but all of them tested negative for the virus, so a community outbreak could be ruled out, CNA reported.

In order to continue the search for the likely source of the infection, the CECC had expanded the tests to include a total of 465 people who had been in contact with the virus patients.

Several factors might contribute to an infection, officials said, mentioning the degree of proximity, the duration of the interaction, whether or not both sides were wearing a mask, the presence of other medical conditions, and the environment. At present, many theories had been put forward, but few had been proven, health experts said.

