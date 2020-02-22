  1. Home
Taiwan raises coronavirus travel advisories for Japan and South Korea

South Korea saw its virus infections jump from 100 to more than 300 in just two days

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/22 13:34
Disinfecting a subway station in Seoul, South Korea 

Disinfecting a subway station in Seoul, South Korea  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan raised the travel advisories for Japan and South Korea to level-2 alerts, as the number of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases surged to hundreds.

Apart from the more than 500 cases recorded on the Diamond Princess cruise liner docked in Yokohama, Japan has confirmed more than 100 patients on land, while in the space of just two days, South Korea saw its number of coronavirus cases surge from 100 to more than 300.

Taiwan has a three-level system including watch, alert and warning. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (Feb. 22) that travelers visiting the two countries should take preventive action against infections, while if they showed symptoms of the virus, they should voluntarily inform health staff at the airport so the adequate measures could be taken, CNA reported.

Japan and South Korea have suffered several incidents of community spread, with hospitals and churches becoming the scene for mass infections.

Taiwan itself had recorded 26 coronavirus cases by Saturday noon, including one death.
