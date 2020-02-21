  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan raises maximum age for children’s anti-coronavirus masks to 13

Classes to resume Feb. 25 after extended Lunar New Year holiday

  2713
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/21 20:09
Taiwan is preparing for classes to resume on Feb. 25 

Taiwan is preparing for classes to resume on Feb. 25  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Beginning Saturday (Feb. 22), children of up to 13 years of age will be allowed to buy four face masks a week, according to a government announcement.

Under current rationing measures, adults can only purchase two masks a week when showing their national health insurance card, but with classes at elementary and secondary schools reopening next week, the demand for children’s masks has been increasing.

Classes had been scheduled to resume after the Lunar New Year holiday on Feb. 11, but because of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the government set Feb. 25 as the new date for the return to school.

Whereas until now children’s masks were reserved for those aged 12 and younger, from Saturday, everybody born from Jan. 1, 2007 will be allowed to buy four a week, CNA reported.

The government left the door open for a further rise in the maximum age, eventually to 15, according to media reports.

At present, an estimated 6,000 officially contracted pharmacies and 303 health centers distribute the masks, with residents holding a health insurance card ending in an odd number allowed to buy the masks on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and the even numbers on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. On Sundays, both groups can buy masks for the fixed price of NT$5 a piece.

Taiwan had recorded 26 cases of the virus, including one fatal victim.
masks
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
Lunar New Year Holiday

RELATED ARTICLES

Coronavirus: Italy orders mass closures after COVID-19 cases quadruple
Coronavirus: Italy orders mass closures after COVID-19 cases quadruple
2020/02/22 06:02
Taoyuan Mayor calls for bolstering Taiwan airport businesses against Wuhan virus fallout
Taoyuan Mayor calls for bolstering Taiwan airport businesses against Wuhan virus fallout
2020/02/21 19:57
Charter flight takes 20 Taiwanese from Diamond Princess home
Charter flight takes 20 Taiwanese from Diamond Princess home
2020/02/21 19:16
Japanese government insists on holding 2020 Olympics despite surge in virus cases
Japanese government insists on holding 2020 Olympics despite surge in virus cases
2020/02/21 17:16
Foreign companies suffer in China amid epidemic, slow recovery expected
Foreign companies suffer in China amid epidemic, slow recovery expected
2020/02/21 15:53