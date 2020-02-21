TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦) made a plea for special consideration for airport businesses as the legislature deliberates on a bail-out draft next week aimed to prop up industries in the wake of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Cheng, who paid an inspection visit to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday (Feb. 21), expressed his support while also boosting morale for staff at the food courts, tax-free shops, and taxi and bus service providers at the country’s largest airport, reported CNA.

According to the mayor, the airport’s passenger volume has dropped from a maximum of 150,000 a day to 50,000. The number is expected to plunge further given the rapid spread of the novel virus COVID-19 across the region.

Describing airport businesses as the “hardest-hit” amid the outbreak, the politician called for more detailed guidelines taking into account the woes facing those affected. This will help bring airport businesses to their feet and shorten the time needed to resume normal operations, he said.

The Legislative Yuan is likely to approve a stimulus package next Tuesday based on a NT$60 billion (US$1.97 billion) special budget to help companies weather the crisis. According to Taoyuan International Airport Corporation, the airport has seen a 30 percent reduction of flights and 60 percent decrease of passengers since mid-January.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang inspects Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. (Taiwan News photo)