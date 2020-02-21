To capture the dine-in market, and to ensure the nutrition of the dishes guests enjoy this season, Regent Taipei presents executive chef team designed gourmet dishes ranging from NT$199 to NT$1280, providing diners with a rich variety of dishes to enjoy in the safety and convenience of their own homes.

Available dishes can be organized into several categories including “Mommy’s Favorites”, “Nourishing Soups” and “Five Star Individual Sets”. “Mommy’s Favorites” are family-friendly, popular and classic dishes suitable for sharing amongst 4-6pax, including Fish Head Casserole, Braised Trotters, Lion’s Head and Stew Lamb Pot. “Nourishing Soups” feature Burdock Vegetable Soup, Ginseng Silkie Chicken Soup, Mushroom Pork Soup and Almond Lotus Root Pork Rib Soup. All these soups feature healthy ingredients such as the blood sugar lowering and immunity boosting burdock, protein and collagen rich Silkie Chicken, mushrooms with reportedly provide anti-fatigue effects and lung-soothing almonds. “Five Star Individual Sets” are for guests who dine alone and each comes with a chef’s daily soup; Chinese and Western delicacies in this category include Champion Beef Noodle, Peeled Pepper Chicken Rice, Sukiyaki Beef Don, Green Curry Coconut Pork Rice, Garden Vegetable Pasta, Hungarian Goulash Rice, Truffle Mushroom Risotto and more.

Classic Regent Giftsets are also available, which includes Beef Noodle and Braised Pork Sauce Giftsets, making it convenient for families prepared to eat a delicious meal in. To order, please call an hour in advance to 0930-925562 or (02)2521-5000 ext.3878 or fax to (02)2523-4848 and pick up at Regent Taipei 1F Takeaway counter (located beside azie restaurant) for deliciously and freshly made gourmet dishes.

At the same time, Silks Palace presents a series of more than 30 dishes for guests to dine at home, free delivery is also available for Shilin, Neihu and Dazhi districts when order exceeds NT$680 or five items. Silks Palace presents Bento Boxes, such as Red Yeast Rice Pork, Portugese Sauce Fish, Slow-cooked Beef Rib Boxes; Bento Boxes starts at NT$250 each and each comes with seasonal vegetables and black tea from Tainan. Gourmet dishes are also available feature dishes such as Five Spiced Squid, Prawn Balls with Salad & Fruit, Dongpo Pork, Sesame Oil Matsusaka Pork, Honey Barbecued Pork and more. Order 3 dishes for NT$580 or 5 dishes for NT1280; each set comes with seasonable vegetable, chef’s daily soup and rice. Call or fax to Silks Palace at 11am or 5pm daily to order.