Chinese coronavirus patient reinfected 10 days after leaving hospital

Health officials in China’s Sichuan confirm recovering patient tested positive for COVID-19

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/21 15:38
Coronavirus continues to infect people in China.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese patient who just recovered from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has reportedly been infected for the second time in the province of Sichuan, according to local health officials.

On Wednesday (Feb. 19), the People's Daily reported that a man in Sichuan's capital Chengdu had tested positive for the virus during a regular check-up just ten days after being discharged from the hospital. The report said he had previously been cleared of the virus by medical staff.

The Sichuan Health Commission confirmed the news on Friday (Feb. 21) and issued a community warning announcement in the patient's neighborhood. The announcement said that the man and his family had been transported to a nearby health facility on Thursday morning (Feb. 20) and that health officials had sanitized the entire community, reported Liberty Times.

According to ETtoday, the patient and his family had been under home quarantine and had not left the house since Feb. 10. The authorities are still investigating the cause of the reinfection.

The news has stirred up heated reactions from Chinese netizens. Some suspect that the hospital discharged the man before he was fully recovered, and many have expressed concern about the worsening epidemic.

Several doctors from Wuhan, the epicenter of COVID-19, said last week that it is possible for recovered patients to contract the virus a second time. They warned that a recurring infection could be even more damaging to a patient's body and that the tests are susceptible to false negatives.
Sichuan
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
reinfected
coronavirus outbreak
Chengdu

