Taiwan confirms two new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 26

New Taiwanese patients are daughter, granddaughter of case No. 24

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/21 14:00
Central Epidemic Command Center news conference. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Friday (Feb. 21) confirmed two new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 26.

The two new patients were a daughter and granddaughter of the 24th case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced at a news conference.

The 60-year-old woman confirmed as a coronavirus patient on Thursday (Feb. 20) had not left the country for at least two years. Following four visits to clinics late last month, she was diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to a hospital. She was moved to an intensive care unit on Feb. 10 after her condition worsened, with the coronavirus diagnosis following more than a week later.

Her two family members, a daughter in her 40s and a granddaughter in her 20s, both residents of northern Taiwan, went to the hospital on Feb. 11, CNA reported. Neither woman had recently traveled overseas, according to the CECC.
