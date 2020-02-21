  1. Home
Taiwan issues travel alert for South Korea as coronavirus cases soar

  1650
By  Central News Agency
2020/02/21 09:44
Number of COVID-19 cases rise in South Korea. (Pixabay photo)

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Feb. 20) issued a basic Level 1 travel alert for South Korea, advising travelers from Taiwan to exercise normal precautions while in the country, in light of a spike in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases there.

The travel advisory was issued in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus after South Korea confirmed its first death from the disease and a sharp increase in new cases, said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC.

South Korea on Thursday reported its first coronavirus death and 53 new cases of the coronavirus in a single day, bringing its total to 104.

In 49 cases, the patients are from Daegu or surrounding areas, and the infections have been traced to a person who attended a local church, according to the CECC.

South Korean health authorities have warned that the virus is now spreading in communities there, the CECC said.
South Korea
coronavirus
travel advisory
travel alert
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19

